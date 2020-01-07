Anti-government protesters clash with anti-riot police outside The Peninsula, Tsim Sha Tsui, on October 27, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Property /  Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong hotels target staycations as the city’s tourism industry endures its worst slump since Sars

  • With tourists avoiding the city because of the months-long unrest, hotel operators are targeting families with discount package deals and activities to shore up declining occupancy rates
  • Tourist arrivals in Hong Kong fell 56 per cent year on year in November, the worst since the Sars outbreak in 2003
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP
Lam Ka-sing and Sandy Li

Updated: 8:15am, 7 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters clash with anti-riot police outside The Peninsula, Tsim Sha Tsui, on October 27, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing is a business reporter who covers property affairs and results. He joined the Post in 2017 and has a degree in international journalism from Hong Kong Baptist University.

Sandy Li

Sandy Li

Sandy Li is the property editor. She covers property market which focus in listed property firms and government policy. During her career she has won several journalism prizes, including the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award in 2011. She was first runner-up for the same award in 2010.