The famous Ruins of St. Paul’s complex in Macau, a major tourist attraction. Photo: Xinhua
Macau’s property market set for gloomy 2020 despite Beijing’s plans to transform it into a financial hub, say analysts
- Beijing recently unveiled a raft of incentives to diversify the city’s economy away from its reliance on the casino industry
- But investors are unlikely to take notice until more concrete plans materialise, say analysts
Topic | Macau
