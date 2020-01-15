Black-clad, chanting protesters stage a demonstration at the Times Square shopping mall in Causeway Bay on Christmas Day. Photo: May Tse
Property /  Hong Kong & China

Luxury brands use pop-up stores to skirt Hong Kong’s sky-high retail rents amid consumer spending smashed by protests

  • Pop-up shops are typically short-term leases in which the tenant pays a fraction of the standard rent for the area
  • Temporary retail spaces, often themed or heavily branded to tie in with a fad or event, have been an increasingly common sight in Hong Kong’s most popular shopping districts
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:54am, 15 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Black-clad, chanting protesters stage a demonstration at the Times Square shopping mall in Causeway Bay on Christmas Day. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing is a business reporter who covers property affairs and results. He joined the Post in 2017 and has a degree in international journalism from Hong Kong Baptist University.