(From left) Hang Lung executive director Adriel Chan Wen-bwo, CEO Weber Lo Wai-pak, chairman Ronnie Chan Chi-chung and CFO Ho Hau-Cheong attend the company’s annual results briefing, in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong developers, real estate agencies put on alert as Wuhan virus threatens to inflict more retail losses after protests
- Hang Lung, CK Asset among developers and property agencies taking precautionary steps to prevent any spread of Wuhan virus
- Hang Lung is monitoring its Heartland 66 project in Wuhan while the new strain of virus is detected in more countries
Topic | Hong Kong property
