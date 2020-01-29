A construction site in Shenzhen in China's southern Guangdong province. The city comes under Beijing’s Greater Bay Area development plan along with neighbouring Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong homebuyers’ tours of Greater Bay Area property projects expected to decline amid Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

  • Transaction volumes in area expected to decline by up to 15 per cent year on year
  • Epidemic coincides with low season for industry, with property projects not being launched frequently at the moment
Updated: 6:30am, 29 Jan, 2020

