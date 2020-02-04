The viral outbreak that started in Wuhan, China, and has infected at least 15 people in Hong Kong looks set to further dampen sentiment in the world’s most expensive property market. Photo: AP
Coronavirus fears will further slow Hong Kong’s sluggish construction work, say analysts, as property transactions slump to 12-month low
- As the rapidly-spreading coronavirus further dampens market sentiment, developers will have even less incentive to finish units, say experts
- Completion of new flats fell 35 per cent last year as months of civil unrest and the effects of the trade war dampened demand for homes
Topic | Hong Kong property
The viral outbreak that started in Wuhan, China, and has infected at least 15 people in Hong Kong looks set to further dampen sentiment in the world’s most expensive property market. Photo: AP