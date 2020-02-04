The viral outbreak that started in Wuhan, China, and has infected at least 15 people in Hong Kong looks set to further dampen sentiment in the world’s most expensive property market. Photo: AP
Property /  Hong Kong & China

Coronavirus fears will further slow Hong Kong’s sluggish construction work, say analysts, as property transactions slump to 12-month low

  • As the rapidly-spreading coronavirus further dampens market sentiment, developers will have even less incentive to finish units, say experts
  • Completion of new flats fell 35 per cent last year as months of civil unrest and the effects of the trade war dampened demand for homes
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 3:50pm, 4 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

The viral outbreak that started in Wuhan, China, and has infected at least 15 people in Hong Kong looks set to further dampen sentiment in the world’s most expensive property market. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sandy Li

Sandy Li

Sandy Li is the property editor. She covers property market which focus in listed property firms and government policy. During her career she has won several journalism prizes, including the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award in 2011. She was first runner-up for the same award in 2010.