The Busan Port Terminal in South Korea. Asia-Pacific logistics remains the largest property investment opportunity in the region, according to ESR’s chairman. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong-listed ESR Cayman posts revenue rise, says e-commerce logistics property to grow thanks to pandemic
- Company reports 40.6 per cent rise in revenue for 2019 to US$357 million, 20.8 per cent rise in net profit to US$245 million
- Unaffected by spread of virus to EU, US as 99 per cent of business is focused around domestic consumption, chairman says
