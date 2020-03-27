Aerial view of Central, one of Hong Kong’s main business districts, where office vacancy rates have soared. Photo: Roy Issa
World’s costliest offices are poised to enter tenants’ market as Hong Kong businesses reel from coronavirus, protest movement
- A big increase in struggling firms abandoning their offices before the leases expire has contributed to a fall in rental rates
- Firms that gave up office space this year were predominantly mainland Chinese ones and those whose businesses have been hit hard
