Aerial view of Central, one of Hong Kong’s main business districts, where office vacancy rates have soared. Photo: Roy Issa
World’s costliest offices are poised to enter tenants’ market as Hong Kong businesses reel from coronavirus, protest movement

  • A big increase in struggling firms abandoning their offices before the leases expire has contributed to a fall in rental rates
  • Firms that gave up office space this year were predominantly mainland Chinese ones and those whose businesses have been hit hard
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 9:41am, 27 Mar, 2020

