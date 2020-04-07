The average rent for units smaller than 40 square metres fell by 13.5 per cent in February from a peak in August last year. Photo: SCMP
Property /  Hong Kong & China

Prices and rents of Hong Kong’s tiny flats to fall this year as coronavirus-driven uncertainty hits demand amid oversupply

  • Rental yield for flats measuring less than 215 sq ft could fall below 1 per cent
  • Rents are likely to fall because of rising unemployment, despite low interest rates and increased money supply, JLL says
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 11:14am, 7 Apr, 2020

The average rent for units smaller than 40 square metres fell by 13.5 per cent in February from a peak in August last year. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE