A maintenance worker walks past a mural displaying robots from Chinese robot maker Canbot at the World Robot Conference in Beijing in August 2018. It showcases China's burgeoning robot industry ranging from companion robots to those deployed on manufacturing assembly line and entertainment. Photo: AP
Robots and new technologies become mainstays in Hong Kong malls, offices as landlords adapt to pandemic
- Social distancing rules and work-from-home regime have renewed pressure on businesses amid infection fears
- Swire Properties, Hysan, JLL and Sunlight Reit among managers who have deployed technologies to reduce human contact
Topic | Hong Kong property
