A significant drop in new arrivals and less demand from mainland Chinese tenants will result in a rental correction in the Hong Kong residential property market, according to an analyst. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong home rents are declining so fast, some investors might not recover mortgage payments

  • Average home rents have fallen 4.2 per cent over just the past two months
  • Monthly rental incomes expected to decline sharply when leases come up for renewal
Sandy Li
Updated: 8:22am, 14 Apr, 2020

