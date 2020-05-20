Prospective buyers visit a property sales office in Hong Kong in October 2019. The online viewing of property has become necessary for reducing physical interaction following the pandemic earlier this year. Photo: May Tse
Property /  Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong property agents turn to virtual-reality tours, influencer-style videos to beat coronavirus-driven slump in home sales

  • Centaline Property Agency generated business worth more than HK$100 million in April by using technology such as virtual reality
  • Viewing flats online will remain a major channel to look for property among Hongkongers in post-pandemic world: Midland Realty
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:24am, 20 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Prospective buyers visit a property sales office in Hong Kong in October 2019. The online viewing of property has become necessary for reducing physical interaction following the pandemic earlier this year. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE