Prospective buyers visit a property sales office in Hong Kong in October 2019. The online viewing of property has become necessary for reducing physical interaction following the pandemic earlier this year. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong property agents turn to virtual-reality tours, influencer-style videos to beat coronavirus-driven slump in home sales
- Centaline Property Agency generated business worth more than HK$100 million in April by using technology such as virtual reality
- Viewing flats online will remain a major channel to look for property among Hongkongers in post-pandemic world: Midland Realty
Topic | Hong Kong property
