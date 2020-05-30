The opening has been delayed of Hong Kong’s Hotel Alexandra on 32 City Garden Road in North Point. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business /  Companies

Spooked by coronavirus, political tension, seven hotels in Shanghai, and Hong Kong likely to delay scheduled opening dates

  • Most of the hotels in Hong Kong with plans to open in 2020 could see delays, Knight Frank official says
  • Hong Kong faces added pain from expected resurgence of unrest over China’s security law, official says
Topic |   Luxury Hotels
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 3:43pm, 30 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The opening has been delayed of Hong Kong’s Hotel Alexandra on 32 City Garden Road in North Point. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE