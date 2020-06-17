Hong Kong’s economy has taken a severe beating because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
Foreclosures set to surge as Hong Kong homeowners struggle with finances due to recession, rising unemployment
- The number of foreclosed properties could reach the highest level since the global financial crisis by early next year amid a worsening economy
- Foreclosures have increased by nearly 70 per cent year-on-year to 94 as of this month
