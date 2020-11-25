A shuttered shop in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay shopping district. Investors are expected to remain cautious despite Wednesday’s stamp duty relaxation as long as Covid-19 is casting a shadow on the market, according to one analyst. Photo: Nora Tam A shuttered shop in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay shopping district. Investors are expected to remain cautious despite Wednesday’s stamp duty relaxation as long as Covid-19 is casting a shadow on the market, according to one analyst. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

Hong Kong’s small businesses welcome scrapping of double stamp duty on commercial property

  • Starting Thursday, levies on non-residential property will revert to rates before February 2013
  • Move could rescue some small businesses by allowing them to offload their assets in time, Danny Lau of Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association says

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 10:03pm, 25 Nov, 2020

