View of the Happy Valley Racecourse from the Winfield Building by Nan Fung Group. Photo: Handout
Chief executive of Hong Kong-listed digital asset platform pays US$7.2 million for Happy Valley flat as bitcoin soars to record high
- Hugh Douglas Madden, CEO of BC Tech Group, bought a 1,953 sq ft flat on the fourth floor of Winfield Building in Happy Valley
- The price works out to HK$28,674 per sq ft for the four-bedroom flat, which comes with a car park
