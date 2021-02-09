View of the Happy Valley Racecourse from the Winfield Building by Nan Fung Group. Photo: Handout View of the Happy Valley Racecourse from the Winfield Building by Nan Fung Group. Photo: Handout
View of the Happy Valley Racecourse from the Winfield Building by Nan Fung Group. Photo: Handout
Property /  Hong Kong & China

Chief executive of Hong Kong-listed digital asset platform pays US$7.2 million for Happy Valley flat as bitcoin soars to record high

  • Hugh Douglas Madden, CEO of BC Tech Group, bought a 1,953 sq ft flat on the fourth floor of Winfield Building in Happy Valley
  • The price works out to HK$28,674 per sq ft for the four-bedroom flat, which comes with a car park

Pearl LiuGeorgina Lee
Updated: 12:21pm, 9 Feb, 2021

