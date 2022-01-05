A man wearing a mask passes by an Evergrande Group office managing its commercial projects in Beijing in December. Photo: AP
A man wearing a mask passes by an Evergrande Group office managing its commercial projects in Beijing in December. Photo: AP
Business /  China Business

Evergrande crisis: four grandiose projects that sum up indebted Chinese developer’s ‘reckless expansion’

  • Troubles haunt some of Evergrande’s lavish and grandiose projects as developer runs out of cash, loses control of developments
  • Evergrande was last week ordered to demolish 39 structures at Ocean Flower Island in Hainan, adding to its woes

Topic |   China property
Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 5:39pm, 5 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man wearing a mask passes by an Evergrande Group office managing its commercial projects in Beijing in December. Photo: AP
A man wearing a mask passes by an Evergrande Group office managing its commercial projects in Beijing in December. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE