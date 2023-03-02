Hong Kong’s homebuyers are trickling back into the market. Wheelock Properties sold 101, or 63 per cent, of the 160 flats on offer at its Koko Rosso project in Lam Tin as of 10:30pm after formally opening the sale at 9pm, according to agents. The company raised the average price of the current offer to HK$18,441 (US$2,349) per square foot, 0.5 per cent higher than the last round of sales on February 24 . “The sales have been strong, and there are many buyers,” said Ricky Wong, managing director at Wheelock. The buoyant sale – despite the higher average price – underscored rising confidence in Hong Kong’s property market following the city’s abandonment of Covid-19 restrictions, the last of which was the mandatory wearing of face coverings on Wednesday. The reopening of the border between Hong Kong and mainland China has raised hopes for the city’s battered property market, as buyers are seen anticipating an economic recovery following nearly three years of Covid-19 restrictions. “We expect all the units on offer to be sold before 11pm,” said Sammy Po Siu-ming, CEO of Midland Realty’s residential division for Hong Kong and Macau. This is the second batch of flats put on offer at the 392-unit Koko Rosso project, following the 148 flats that sold out on Friday. Mong Kok land sells for far below estimates in year’s first successful sale Hong Kong saw an uptick in the property market in February. Overall transactions increased 34.8 per cent month over month to 5,969 deals, hitting the highest level since June 2022, according to data released by Centaline Property Agency on Wednesday. The total value of the transactions also surged 35.1 per cent month over month to HK$43.9 billion, the highest since August 2022. “The data showed a growing market sentiment after the border reopening,” said Wong Leung-sing, senior associate director of research at Centaline. “Buyers who turned to the home market before [Lunar New Year] led the rise in transactions, and the market retained its heat after that.” Prices of Hong Kong’s lived-in homes unexpectedly rose last month Transactions should rise to around 7,000 in March thanks to a slower pace of interest-rate increases and the Hong Kong government’s decision to cut the ad valorem stamp duty, Wong said. The latest batch of flats on offer at Koko Rosso range in size between 308 and 497 sq ft, according to Wheelock. The cheapest unit is priced at HK$6.06 million, after discounts. “Most of the units for sale are priced below HK$10 million,” Po said. “The flats have a good location and a walking distance from the subway station with a good view of the mountains and the sea.” China’s new home sales surge after 19-month slump as measures boost demand The strong sales also came in the wake of a stamp duty cut announced by the government last week. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po announced adjustments to Hong Kong’s ad valorem stamp duty , which will amount to HK$100 for homes worth up to HK$3 million, instead of up to HK$2 million previously. The changes to the stamp duty, which are on a sliding scale, apply to homes worth HK$10 million or less. Given that the flats at Koko Rosso are being sold for lower than HK$10 million, the project was expected to benefit from the policy.