Hong Kong’s biggest developer Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) enjoyed another round of robust weekend sales, as big discounts and a positive interest rate outlook prompted local buyers to snap up units in its latest housing project.

A total of 241 flats at Yoho West – a residential project jointly developed by SHKP and the MTR Corp in Tin Shui Wai, New Territories – were sold on Saturday, according to agents. With about 86 per cent of the 280 units on offer sold this round, the project in line with property agents’ estimate of 80 to 90 per cent.

“It’s pretty good sales, just like we expected,” said Sammy Po Siu-ming, chief executive of Midland Realty’s residential division for Hong Kong and Macau. “It shows the market still has a lot of purchasing power.”