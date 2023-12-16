“It’s pretty good sales, just like we expected,” said Sammy Po Siu-ming, chief executive of Midland Realty’s residential division for Hong Kong and Macau. “It shows the market still has a lot of purchasing power.”

A total of 241 flats at Yoho West – a residential project jointly developed by SHKP and the MTR Corp in Tin Shui Wai, New Territories – were sold on Saturday, according to agents. With about 86 per cent of the 280 units on offer sold this round, the project in line with property agents’ estimate of 80 to 90 per cent.

The cheapest flats at Yoho West are priced at about a 20 per cent discount compared with the first batch of the third phase of SHKP’s Wetland Seasons Bay project, also in Tin Shui Wai, according to Po.

“The attractive price is one of the most important reasons why the project is so popular,” he said. Around 80 per cent of the buyers are homebuyers, reflecting that the city still has robust housing demand. The other 20 per cent consists of investors, as rental prices are estimated to be HK$38 per square foot, a yield of 4 per cent, according to Po.

The recent decision by the US Federal Reserve to keep key rates unchanged, with a continued dovish outlook, has helped shore up sentiment among buyers, according to Louis Chan Wing-kit, CEO of the residential division at Centaline Property Agency.

“The number of new home transactions in December will increase to around 1,000 after today and is on track to reach a 1,300, the highest in nine months,” Chan said.

Potential buyers queue up at V Walk in Nam Cheong for 350 units of Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Yoho West Phase 1 on December 2, 2023. Photo: SCMP/ Xiaomei Chen

The city’s property prices could stabilise and rebound as interest rates peak, with a potential up-tick of about 5 per cent going into 2024, Midland’s Po said.