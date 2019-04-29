Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Visitors viewing the scale model of Country Garden Holdings’ Forest City project on the Malaysian side of the Straits of Johor near Singapore on April 19, 2016. Photo: Agence France-Presse
International

Malaysia’s southern state of Johor calls for property purchase restrictions by foreigners to be halved to bolster real estate sales

  • Foreigners are barred from purchasing Malaysian property valued at less than 1 million ringgit (US$242,000), a restriction imposed in 2014 to prevent speculation
  • The Johor real estate industry guild is urging the government to halve that limit, to bolster sales in a lacklustre market
Topic |   International Property
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Published: 7:00pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 29 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Visitors viewing the scale model of Country Garden Holdings’ Forest City project on the Malaysian side of the Straits of Johor near Singapore on April 19, 2016. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.