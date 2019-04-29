Visitors viewing the scale model of Country Garden Holdings’ Forest City project on the Malaysian side of the Straits of Johor near Singapore on April 19, 2016. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Malaysia’s southern state of Johor calls for property purchase restrictions by foreigners to be halved to bolster real estate sales
- Foreigners are barred from purchasing Malaysian property valued at less than 1 million ringgit (US$242,000), a restriction imposed in 2014 to prevent speculation
- The Johor real estate industry guild is urging the government to halve that limit, to bolster sales in a lacklustre market
