The Arkup houseboat, a green-energy luxury floating home that can adapt to sea rise, as it docks off Palm Island near Miami Beach on Saturday, April 27, 2019. The floating house has solar panels, impact resistant windows and can withstand hurricane winds of up to 155 miles per hour. Photo: Miami Herald
This houseboat of the future is a US$5.5 million floating mansion designed for sea level rise
- The Arkup houseboat is the brainchild of two French expatriates based in Florida who have a passion for the oceans and environmental preservation
Topic | Climate change
