The 1990s modernist architecture of The Concourse, as designed by the late American architect Paul Rudolph. The commercial and residential building is a landmark along Singapore’s Beach Road. Photo: Roy Issa
International

New developments set to attract upscale tenants along Singapore’s Beach Road

  • New developments and proximity to the Singapore’s central business district make Beach Road a draw for a wide range of tenants, from fintech to multinational corporations
Published: 7:00pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 6 May, 2019

The scheme aims to rejuvenate Singapore’s central business district by encouraging the conversion of older office buildings into mixed-use development. Photo: AFP
Ageing buildings in Singapore’s business district get a lifeline

  • The incentive scheme will offer the buildings’ owners a higher plot ratio, meaning they can include more units in their new developments
Topic |   Property policies
Published: 7:00pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:52am, 6 May, 2019

