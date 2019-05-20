The private equity firm Catalyst has been weighing projects in US cities that have struggled to attract the same levels of funding for new businesses and real estate, including Ogden in Utah. Photo: Alamy
Prominent Utah investor’s US$150 million fund eyes real estate projects in secondary US cities that promote social good
- Jim Sorenson’s private equity firm Catalyst will focus on developing projects in cities such as St Paul, Ogden and Louisville that deliver both market-rate returns and measurable social good
