Advertisement
Advertisement
The focus of big-ticket commercial property investors is on London. Photo: Shutterstock
Opinion
Opinion
Concrete Analysis by Keith Breslauer
Opportunities abound for experienced investors in Europe’s commercial property market
- Europe’s improving economy is expected to increase demand for office space, with rents predicted to rise 3.4 per cent this year, according to Savills
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
The focus of big-ticket commercial property investors is on London. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.