Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Supporters of the proposed register fear it may be delayed by the political paralysis induced by the Brexit crisis. Photo: EPA-EFE
International

Patch holes in property register, implement it quickly to halt US$115 billion in yearly money laundering, UK government told

  • Illicit funds help sustain Britain’s inflated property market, as shown in BBC drama McMafia
Topic |   International Property
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 7:00pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Supporters of the proposed register fear it may be delayed by the political paralysis induced by the Brexit crisis. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.