Supporters of the proposed register fear it may be delayed by the political paralysis induced by the Brexit crisis. Photo: EPA-EFE
Patch holes in property register, implement it quickly to halt US$115 billion in yearly money laundering, UK government told
- Illicit funds help sustain Britain’s inflated property market, as shown in BBC drama McMafia
Topic | International Property
Supporters of the proposed register fear it may be delayed by the political paralysis induced by the Brexit crisis. Photo: EPA-EFE