Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jakarta’s Mass Rapid Transit, which opened in March this year, stretches 16km from central Jakarta to Lebak Bulus in the south of the Indonesian capital. The new public transport system is expected to lift the city’s property sector. Photo: AFP
International

Jakarta’s first subway line poised to revitalise Indonesian capital’s property market

  • Quicker commute on Indonesia’s first subway line to help lift rents and occupancy of offices in Jakarta’s central business district
Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Published: 7:30am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jakarta’s Mass Rapid Transit, which opened in March this year, stretches 16km from central Jakarta to Lebak Bulus in the south of the Indonesian capital. The new public transport system is expected to lift the city’s property sector. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.