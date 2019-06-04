Embassy Office Parks REIT raised 47.5 billion rupees (US$690 million) through its share sale on the Bombay Stock Exchange, pictured. Photo: Twitter
Institutional investors look to India after successful debut of first Reit
- Embassy Office Parks REIT, sponsored by US-based equity investor Blackstone Group and local partner Embassy Group, has risen about more than 17 per cent since its debut on April 1
- Real estate assets in India that qualify for inclusion in a Reit are estimated at 294 million sq ft, or equivalent to potential value of US$35 billion, according to JLL
