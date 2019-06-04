Vancouver, pictured from near City Hall, increased the tax on foreign homebuyers to 20 per cent in February, up from the 15 per cent which took effect in August 2016. Photo: Ian Young
HSBC sounds alarm over ‘vulnerable’ Canadian housing market as global home prices cool
- Higher interest rates, cooling measures have dampened sentiment in cities like Vancouver and Toronto
Topic | Canada
Vancouver, pictured from near City Hall, increased the tax on foreign homebuyers to 20 per cent in February, up from the 15 per cent which took effect in August 2016. Photo: Ian Young