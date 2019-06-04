Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Vancouver, pictured from near City Hall, increased the tax on foreign homebuyers to 20 per cent in February, up from the 15 per cent which took effect in August 2016. Photo: Ian Young
International

HSBC sounds alarm over ‘vulnerable’ Canadian housing market as global home prices cool

  • Higher interest rates, cooling measures have dampened sentiment in cities like Vancouver and Toronto
Topic |   Canada
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Published: 7:28pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:28pm, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vancouver, pictured from near City Hall, increased the tax on foreign homebuyers to 20 per cent in February, up from the 15 per cent which took effect in August 2016. Photo: Ian Young
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.