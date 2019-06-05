The new supply of high-end condos in Cambodia, particularly in the capital Phnom Penh, is estimated to spike by 243 per cent this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Cambodian property proves popular with Chinese buyers as mainland investment drives economic growth
- Demand for housing pushes rental yield in Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh to 8 to 10 per cent
- But market observers warn of ‘oversaturation in the high-end segment’ that could depress prices
