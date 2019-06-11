Outlook for Tokyo’s property market positive as it continues to benefit from investments ahead of the 2020 Olympics
Advertisement
Advertisement
The construction site of the Tokyo Olympic Village. The Japanese capital has seen a boom in infrastructure investment ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. Photo: AP Photo
Opinion
Opinion
Concrete Analysis by Harry Tan
Outlook for Tokyo’s property market positive as it continues to benefit from investments ahead of the 2020 Olympics
- Although there are some headwinds facing Tokyo’s commercial real estate, there is an opportunity to focus on logistics and residential buildings for income durability and rental uplift
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
The construction site of the Tokyo Olympic Village. The Japanese capital has seen a boom in infrastructure investment ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.