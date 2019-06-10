A view of the Magnificent Mile. Retail rents for marquee spaces on North Michigan Avenue in Chicago averaged US$450 per square foot in 2018, down from US$550 the previous two years, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Photo: Chicago Tribune/TNS
Why high streets like Chicago’s North Michigan Avenue will remain as the destination of choice for shoppers and retailers
- Retailers, real estate investors and brokers remain bullish on North Michigan Avenue’s long-term prospects
- The world’s largest Starbucks – a four-level, 43,000 sq ft Roastery – will open on North Michigan Avenue at the end of this year
A view of the Magnificent Mile. Retail rents for marquee spaces on North Michigan Avenue in Chicago averaged US$450 per square foot in 2018, down from US$550 the previous two years, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Photo: Chicago Tribune/TNS