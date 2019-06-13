Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A fork-lift transfers goods at a logistics warehouse in Nanjing, Jiangsu province on June 6, 2019. Photo: Chinatopix
International

Collapsing demand for US logistics property shows ‘the pain of trade war’, says Cushman & Wakefield

  • Factors driving the drop are not clear, but ‘the longer the trade war drags out the more disruptive it will be’ said analysts at Cushman & Wakefield
  • Demand for US ‘industrial-logistics’ property fell 59 per cent in first quarter on year
Topic |   US-China trade war
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Published: 9:00pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 13 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A fork-lift transfers goods at a logistics warehouse in Nanjing, Jiangsu province on June 6, 2019. Photo: Chinatopix
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.