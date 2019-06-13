A fork-lift transfers goods at a logistics warehouse in Nanjing, Jiangsu province on June 6, 2019. Photo: Chinatopix
Collapsing demand for US logistics property shows ‘the pain of trade war’, says Cushman & Wakefield
- Factors driving the drop are not clear, but ‘the longer the trade war drags out the more disruptive it will be’ said analysts at Cushman & Wakefield
- Demand for US ‘industrial-logistics’ property fell 59 per cent in first quarter on year
Topic | US-China trade war
A fork-lift transfers goods at a logistics warehouse in Nanjing, Jiangsu province on June 6, 2019. Photo: Chinatopix