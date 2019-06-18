The Malaysian city of Johor Baharu has caught the of property investors from Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong investors snap up affordable property in Malaysia with an eye on retirement
- Property prices in Johor Bahru are much lower than most Southeast Asian cities
- Cost of living in Johor remains among the lowest in the world
The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, towers above all other structures in Dubai. The city’s housing market is in the doldrums. Photo: AFP
Dubai offers long-term residence, retirement visas to lure wealthy Chinese to boost slumping property market
- The Gulf city is offering visas with validity of up to 10 years for investors buying property worth 5 million dirhams (US$1.36 million)
- Dubai’s property market has been caught in a rut, with property prices falling 13.2 per cent in the 12 months to April
