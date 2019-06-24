Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Singapore city skyline. Photo: Shutterstock
International

Singapore’s luxury penthouse deals fuelled by Chinese buyers

  • There has been a rash of big-ticket purchases of luxury penthouses in the prime districts, driven predominantly by Chinese buyers
Topic |   International Property
EdgeProp

EdgeProp  

Published: 7:00pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore city skyline. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
A ghostly fog descends on Whampoa in Kowloon. An average family would need to save up for more than 20 years, without spending a single dollar, to afford a home in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Hong Kong’s home prices are so scary, people will live with ghosts to get a discount

  • More than half of respondents in a survey by Squarefoot said they would consider living in a home which hid a tragic past – if the price was right
  • Flats which were the scene of a grisly death generally sell for around a third below market value in the world’s most expensive city to buy a home
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 10:30am, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:08pm, 23 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A ghostly fog descends on Whampoa in Kowloon. An average family would need to save up for more than 20 years, without spending a single dollar, to afford a home in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.