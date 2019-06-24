Singapore city skyline. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore’s luxury penthouse deals fuelled by Chinese buyers
- There has been a rash of big-ticket purchases of luxury penthouses in the prime districts, driven predominantly by Chinese buyers
Topic | International Property
Singapore city skyline. Photo: Shutterstock
A ghostly fog descends on Whampoa in Kowloon. An average family would need to save up for more than 20 years, without spending a single dollar, to afford a home in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s home prices are so scary, people will live with ghosts to get a discount
- More than half of respondents in a survey by Squarefoot said they would consider living in a home which hid a tragic past – if the price was right
- Flats which were the scene of a grisly death generally sell for around a third below market value in the world’s most expensive city to buy a home
Topic | Hong Kong property
A ghostly fog descends on Whampoa in Kowloon. An average family would need to save up for more than 20 years, without spending a single dollar, to afford a home in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan