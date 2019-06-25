Londoners celebrate the summer solstice from atop the London Eye in the British capital on June 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
London’s office sector at a discount thanks to Brexit woes, weakening sterling
- Some property analysts believe the soft patch in London’s office sector will pass as Brexit fears recede
- Office market seen as supported by strong occupier demand
Topic | International Property
Londoners celebrate the summer solstice from atop the London Eye in the British capital on June 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters