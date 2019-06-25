Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Londoners celebrate the summer solstice from atop the London Eye in the British capital on June 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
International

London’s office sector at a discount thanks to Brexit woes, weakening sterling

  • Some property analysts believe the soft patch in London’s office sector will pass as Brexit fears recede
  • Office market seen as supported by strong occupier demand
Topic |   International Property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 9:00am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Londoners celebrate the summer solstice from atop the London Eye in the British capital on June 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.