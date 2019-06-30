Vallone di Sotto, a Tuscan villa listed for 1.5 million euros (US$1.71 million), on an 86.79 acre estate to be sold by Concierge Auctions via bidding starting July 25. Photo: Handout
Italy woos wealthy global investors with resident scheme that caps tax on global income at €100,000, abandons property ownership requirement
- New Resident Regime Scheme, passed in 2017, caps annual tax liability on global income
- Italy’s mainstream residential property market has been caught in multi-year downdraft, having shed about 40 per cent in value from 2007 to 2013
