The modular construction approach has a number of benefits, although its cost is slightly higher than traditional construction methods in Asia. Pictured is the Clement Canopy during construction. Photo: Handout
Singapore is embracing ‘Lego style’ prefabricated construction method for residential housing
- Using prefabricated volumetric construction, one residential development in Singapore was completed 21 months ahead of schedule
- Prefabricating modules at an off-site production facility can boost quality control, expert says
Topic | Singapore
The modular construction approach has a number of benefits, although its cost is slightly higher than traditional construction methods in Asia. Pictured is the Clement Canopy during construction. Photo: Handout