Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pedestrians stand in front of Victorian homes and the downtown skyline in San Francisco, California. Chinese investment in US homes fell in the past year. Photo: Bloomberg
International

Chinese investment in US homes contracts by the most in nearly 10 years as trade war, capital controls bite

  • Chinese investment fell 56 per cent against a 36 per cent drop in overall foreign purchases
  • Chinese purchases of US$13.4 billion made them the top buyers of US homes
Topic |   United States
Zheng Yangpeng

Zheng Yangpeng  

Published: 4:30pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:02pm, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pedestrians stand in front of Victorian homes and the downtown skyline in San Francisco, California. Chinese investment in US homes fell in the past year. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.