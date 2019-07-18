Pedestrians stand in front of Victorian homes and the downtown skyline in San Francisco, California. Chinese investment in US homes fell in the past year. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese investment in US homes contracts by the most in nearly 10 years as trade war, capital controls bite
- Chinese investment fell 56 per cent against a 36 per cent drop in overall foreign purchases
- Chinese purchases of US$13.4 billion made them the top buyers of US homes
