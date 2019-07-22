Of 261 auction results reported in Sydney for the week, 190 found buyers, giving a clearance rate of 72.8 per cent – up from 46.9 per cent a year earlier. Photo: Bloomberg
Home auction demand rises in Australia, raising hopes of a market turnaround
- Country’s housing stock stands at almost four times annual GDP, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics
- Number of buyers purchasing auctioned properties has increased from a year ago
Topic | International Property
Of 261 auction results reported in Sydney for the week, 190 found buyers, giving a clearance rate of 72.8 per cent – up from 46.9 per cent a year earlier. Photo: Bloomberg