A property agency in London. Londoners need fundamental change that is long overdue, says Mayor Sadiq Khan. Photo: Bloomberg
London mayor seeks rent control powers, will clamp down on sky-high leases
- Average rent for London one-bedroom home is higher than average for a three-bedroom home in the rest of England
- Proposal comes at a time when capital is pouring into rental housing from some of the world’s biggest investors
Topic | International Property
