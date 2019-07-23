Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Land at Kai Tak, the site of Hong Kong’s former airport, has quadrupled in the last six years. Photo: Winson Wong
International

Hong Kong’s sky-high land prices force local developers to seek opportunities elsewhere

  • Far East, Swire Properties and Nan Fung are among the builders who have announced new projects abroad as it becomes more difficult to buy land at home
  • At Kai Tak, the site of the city’s former airport, the land price has almost quadrupled to HK$19,636 per square foot in the last six years
Topic |   International Property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 1:45pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:45pm, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Land at Kai Tak, the site of Hong Kong’s former airport, has quadrupled in the last six years. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.