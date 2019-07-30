Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Office vacancy rates in Tokyo are the lowest level seen in decades, demand for repositioned properties should therefore be strong and the Shibuya district could benefit. Photo: AP
Zoltan Szelyes
Opinion

Opinion

Concrete Analysis by Zoltan Szelyes

Investors should take a closer look at commercial property in Tokyo, Seoul and Melbourne

  • Investors need to embrace an active strategy in the search for submarkets under transformation in selected cities
  • Commercial property is worth a look in cities where active management and the repositioning of buildings can add value
Zoltan Szelyes

Zoltan Szelyes  

Updated: 12:38pm, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Office vacancy rates in Tokyo are the lowest level seen in decades, demand for repositioned properties should therefore be strong and the Shibuya district could benefit. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.