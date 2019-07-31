Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

NagaWorld, a casino resort in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, is expanding rapidly to tap growing demand for hospitality and leisure facilities. Photo: Josh Ye
International

Influx of Chinese business travellers, investors to Cambodia drives construction boom

  • The Southeast Asian country approved over US$2.7 billion of real estate projects in the first four months of 2019, a 67 per cent increase
  • With rental yields of 8 to 10 per cent, and asset appreciation of 15 per cent per year, the nation’s property sector has become an attractive bet for Chinese investors
Topic |   Property investment
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 7:15am, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

NagaWorld, a casino resort in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, is expanding rapidly to tap growing demand for hospitality and leisure facilities. Photo: Josh Ye
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.