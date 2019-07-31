NagaWorld, a casino resort in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, is expanding rapidly to tap growing demand for hospitality and leisure facilities. Photo: Josh Ye
Influx of Chinese business travellers, investors to Cambodia drives construction boom
- The Southeast Asian country approved over US$2.7 billion of real estate projects in the first four months of 2019, a 67 per cent increase
- With rental yields of 8 to 10 per cent, and asset appreciation of 15 per cent per year, the nation’s property sector has become an attractive bet for Chinese investors
Topic | Property investment
