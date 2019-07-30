Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Duo office and retail complex is acquired by Allianz Real Estate and Gaw Capital for US$1.17 billion, making it the largest private sector office sale in nearly two years. Photo: SCMP Handout
International

Allianz and Gaw Capital buy iconic office, shopping complex in Singapore for US$1.2 billion amid ‘flurry’ of investment in city state

  • Allianz Real Estate and the Hong Kong-based private equity fund acquire Duo Tower and Duo Galleria, distinctive features of Singapore’s skyline
  • The acquisition is the latest in a string of high-profile investments in Singapore property recently
Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 10:55pm, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Duo office and retail complex is acquired by Allianz Real Estate and Gaw Capital for US$1.17 billion, making it the largest private sector office sale in nearly two years. Photo: SCMP Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
James Dyson has become one of Britain’s best-known entrepreneurs, creating a multibillion-dollar company from an insight that a cyclone could collect household dust better than a clogged-up bag. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Billionaire James Dyson ready to buy second luxury residence in Singapore after snapping up city’s most expensive penthouse

  • British inventor has reportedly been given approval to buy house valued at US$33 million which faces Singapore’s Unesco-listed Botanic Garden
  • Company plans to move its head office from Britain to Singapore, and to build its first electric car in the city state
Topic |   Singapore
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:52pm, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

James Dyson has become one of Britain’s best-known entrepreneurs, creating a multibillion-dollar company from an insight that a cyclone could collect household dust better than a clogged-up bag. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.