Sydney prices are still down 6.9 per cent year on year, but that is a major improvement from the double-digit annual declines seen earlier this year. Photo: AFP
Australian home prices rose in August at their fastest pace since 2017, CoreLogic says
- Home prices across capital cities rise 1 per cent, 0.8 per cent for the country as a whole
- Sydney market rises 1.6 per cent, Melbourne adds 1.4 per cent
