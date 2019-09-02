Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The proposed location for Indonesia’s new capital city in East Kalimantan. Photo: EPA-EFE
International

Indonesian developers want government to curb land speculation around country’s new capital

  • Government controls about 180,000 hectares in area around new yet-to-be-named capital
  • President Widodo is counting on private and state-owned entities to bear about 80 per cent of the cost of building the capital
Topic |   International Property
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 6:00pm, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The proposed location for Indonesia’s new capital city in East Kalimantan. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.