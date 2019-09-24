Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The government is likely to retract the property curb of high stamp duty on buying luxury London homes next spring, according to Evans Randall. Photo: AFP
International

Looking to invest in London property? Wait for stamp duty to be cut next spring, says fund manager

  • While the pound may have by then recovered some of its lost value, the savings from paying the lower tax will be bigger, according to Evans Randall
  • Since the stamp duty was first raised in 2014, many parts of central London have seen a decline in prices of 20 per cent
Topic |   Brexit
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 8:00pm, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The government is likely to retract the property curb of high stamp duty on buying luxury London homes next spring, according to Evans Randall. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Xu Weiping, chairman of developer Advanced Business Park (ABP) said he had invested about £400 million in the project since 2013 when he won the deal to turn the Royal Albert Dock into a new business hub. Photo: Handout
China Economy

Chinese property tycoon in London says Brexit making potential investors nervous

  • Prolonged indecisiveness and conflict making problem ‘more complicated than it should be’, says Xu Weiping, chairman of Advanced Business Park
  • Company is developing US$2.1 billion project on banks of River Thames
Topic |   China property
SCMP

Karen Yeung  

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 9:29am, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xu Weiping, chairman of developer Advanced Business Park (ABP) said he had invested about £400 million in the project since 2013 when he won the deal to turn the Royal Albert Dock into a new business hub. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.