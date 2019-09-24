The government is likely to retract the property curb of high stamp duty on buying luxury London homes next spring, according to Evans Randall. Photo: AFP
Looking to invest in London property? Wait for stamp duty to be cut next spring, says fund manager
- While the pound may have by then recovered some of its lost value, the savings from paying the lower tax will be bigger, according to Evans Randall
- Since the stamp duty was first raised in 2014, many parts of central London have seen a decline in prices of 20 per cent
Topic | Brexit
Xu Weiping, chairman of developer Advanced Business Park (ABP) said he had invested about £400 million in the project since 2013 when he won the deal to turn the Royal Albert Dock into a new business hub. Photo: Handout
Chinese property tycoon in London says Brexit making potential investors nervous
- Prolonged indecisiveness and conflict making problem ‘more complicated than it should be’, says Xu Weiping, chairman of Advanced Business Park
- Company is developing US$2.1 billion project on banks of River Thames
Topic | China property
