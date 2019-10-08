Channels

Interest in obtaining business visas was up by at least 200 per cent, an international property expert says. Photo: AFP
International

Rise in Hongkongers applying for Australian emigration amid protests boosts recovery in Melbourne, Sydney property markets

  • The number of Hong Kong residents applying for business visas might have doubled since June this year
  • Sydney real-estate market records its busiest Saturday of auctions this year
Topic |   International Property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 1:35pm, 8 Oct, 2019

A construction site in central Sydney. The Reserve Bank of Australia, which delivered back-to-back rate cuts in June and July, has its work cut out given the official cash rate is already at an all-time low of 1 per cent. Photo: Reuters
Business

Australian property recovery fails to boost wider economy

  • Australian economy is heading for 29th straight year of recession-free growth, but remains persistently weak
Topic |   International Property
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:02pm, 17 Sep, 2019

A construction site in central Sydney. The Reserve Bank of Australia, which delivered back-to-back rate cuts in June and July, has its work cut out given the official cash rate is already at an all-time low of 1 per cent. Photo: Reuters
