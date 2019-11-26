Haseley Manor in Warwickshire, UK. Photo: Spitfire Bespoke Homes.
Shakespeare’s birthplace, Warwickshire, UK, beckons buyers of flats in restored Haseley Manor
- Haseley Manor, a grade II listed 19th century building, has been restored and converted into 12 luxury flats
- The West Midlands, in which Haseley Manor is located, recorded property price rises of 1.5 per cent in the past year compared to declines in London
Topic | International Property
