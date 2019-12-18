Uncertainty over Brexit had dragged down investment volumes as well as home and office prices in central London. Photo: AFP
With Conservative majority removing Brexit uncertainty, Hongkongers are poised to return to London property market
- Strong mandate for Prime Minister Boris Johnson will finally clear the Brexit fog surrounding London’s real estate market, analysts say
- In swift response, Hong Kong-based K&K Property has announced a £130 million purchase of Orion House in Covent Garden
